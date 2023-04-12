Upcoming MG Comet EV Cabin Design Revealed: Gets Dual Screen Layout, Auto Climate Control

MG Motor India has unveiled the teaser of the in-car entertainment system of its upcoming compact electric car - Comet. The teaser offers a sneak peek of the stylish screen system that applies modern concepts and technologies highlighting aspects of a futuristic vehicle. The system boasts an array of advanced features, intuitive controls, and seamless connectivity that lends Comet a gadget feel. In the Intelligent Tech Dashboard section, MG Comet presents sophistication through the Integrated Floating Wide Screen. This section consists of a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster.

Moreover, the entertainment system is also equipped with widgets of different dimensions with 3 fully customizable pages, to give customers access to a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options so that users can access a variety of entertainment that makes travelling more enjoyable. In addition to the touchscreen, the infotainment system also includes a range of intuitive controls, including voice commands, making it easy for drivers to access their preferred features without taking their eyes off the road.

The three-door, four-seater MG Comet EV will be the smallest four-wheeler for sale in India, measuring just 2.9m long. For comparison, the length of the Tata Nano was 3,099mm. The internal packaging, though, won't be quite as cramped because of the electric skateboard's architecture, relatively large 2,010mm wheelbase, and boxy shape. The India-specific MG Comet EV shares a similar appearance to the model offered in Indonesia. It features a long, stubby snout, a wraparound strip under the windscreen with LED lighting components that ends in the wing mirrors, and a two-tone front fascia.

The battery size for the MG Comet EV is anticipated to be in the range of 20 to 25 kWh. Chances are, the battery will be purchased locally from Tata AutoComp, and will offer the Comet EV an expected driving range of up to 300km. Furthermore, the price of the car is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh in India.