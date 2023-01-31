Jennifer Aniston Stuns in White Embroidered Lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer, Fans Love her ‘Desi Avatar’- See Viral Pics

New Delhi: Jennifer Aniston’s fame and stardom is like no other. From being the badass, independent and adorable Rachel Green in ‘Friends’ to ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Murder Mystery’, the stunning has always managed to spread her charm around.

Recently, the actress created buzz when her pictures in a Manish Malhotra lehenga went viral on social media. Yes, you heard it right. Jennifer Aniston went all desi as she stunned in a traditional Indian lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra in the recently released trailer of Muder Mystery 2.

The lehenga donned by Aniston was heavily embroidered with sequins and pearls. She had also paired it up with chandbali earrings. Her co-star Adam Sandler was also seen wearing a sherwani in the trailer.

Fans could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the trailer and started showering their love in the comments section. “omg jen in lengha,” a user commented. “in this movie they have the goree wearing decent desi clothes, rather than the outdated tacky stuff,” another user wrote. Manish Malhotra World’s official instagram account also dropped a white-heart emoji on the post.

The trailer of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ released on January 30. Nick and Audrey, played by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, are back to solve yet another murder mystery in this sequel. In the upcoming film, the duo plays full-time detectives who are struggling to get their private agency off ground. The events take a turn when they are invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.

Watch the trailer of Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston got famous for her portrayal of Rachel Green in popular sitcom ‘Friends’. The show was a massive hit in which she starred alongside Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. She also won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in Season 8 of the show.