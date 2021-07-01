हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry bashed online over posing for paps before condoling Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s death

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry recently became the target of trolls as netizens expressed their disapproval of her 'insensitive' behaviour before condoling actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's death.   

Mahima Chaudhry bashed online over posing for paps before condoling Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s death
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani and File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry recently became the target of trolls as netizens expressed their disapproval of her 'insensitive' behaviour before condoling actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's death. In a video by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, the actress was seen posing for the paps along with her daughter Ariana on Wednesday (June 30) and then expressing her grief over the filmmaker's demise.

In the viral video, Mahima is seen wearing shorts with a grey-green jacket while her daughter is seen sporting red athleisure. The duo is all smiles for the camera and after posing for the shutterbugs, Mahima proceeds to interact with the paps and remember the late Raj Kaushal. She brings out her phone and shows paps an old unseen picture of the director from his youth. 

She also told paps that she had known him for a long time and that expressed her sadness over his unexpected demise.

However, the fact that she posed for the paps before speaking on such a sensitive topic did not go down well with netizens. Many of them took to the comments section to criticise the actress for 'smiling while talking while expressing grief'. One user wrote, "No man, this isn’t cool. Highly insensitive", while another said, "Is she expressing grief??? Doesn't look like... Smiling and posing".

Check out the video and the comments:
 

Mahima

trolled

Mahima is a single mother to her daughter. The actress divorced her husband Bobby Mukherji in 2013 and since then been single-handedly raising Ariana.

On Wednesday (June 30) filmmaker Raj Kaushal suffered a massive heart attack and succumbed to it. Actress Mandira Bedi's husband was a renowned filmmaker and producer and was 49 at the time of death.

Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged on social media and extended condolences to the family. Raj Kaushal was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

