हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates beautiful artwork to late legend

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a sand artist, honoured late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's memory with a mesmerising artwork at Puri beach.

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates beautiful artwork to late legend
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: To honour musical legend Lata Mangeshkar's undying memory, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful installation of the late singer at Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork features musical maestro Lata Mangeshkar clad in a white saree with musical notes surrounding her and the Indian flag waving high above her. 

Along with the artwork, Sudarsan wrote, "Meri Awaaz hi Pehechan hai", symbolising the power of her voice.

Check out his stunning sand art installation:

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik, notably, has been creating sand art for over 16 years now and many of his sand sculptures have also carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar death on Feb 6 was attributed to multiple organ failures after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

On the same day, she was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full State honours. PM Narendra Modi also flew to Mumbai to attend her last rites.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar artworkSudarsan PattnaikLata Mangeshkar tributeLata Mangeshkar death
Next
Story

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva scares daddy cool with an adorable 'boo' shout, video goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Schools from 9th to 12th reopen