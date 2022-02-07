RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates beautiful artwork to late legend

New Delhi: To honour musical legend Lata Mangeshkar's undying memory, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful installation of the late singer at Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork features musical maestro Lata Mangeshkar clad in a white saree with musical notes surrounding her and the Indian flag waving high above her.

Along with the artwork, Sudarsan wrote, "Meri Awaaz hi Pehechan hai", symbolising the power of her voice.

Check out his stunning sand art installation:

Sudarsan Pattnaik, notably, has been creating sand art for over 16 years now and many of his sand sculptures have also carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar death on Feb 6 was attributed to multiple organ failures after COVID as per Breach Candy hospital officials. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

She had been admitted to the hospital first in January and then again on February 5 when her health began deteriorating again. In the beginning, she was responding well to treatments, however, she breathed her last on the morning of February 6.

On the same day, she was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full State honours. PM Narendra Modi also flew to Mumbai to attend her last rites.

The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.