The Family Man Season 2 review: Manoj Bajpayee vs Samantha Akkineni is a win-win show for fans!

THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 2

DIRECTOR: Raj & D.K and Suparn S Verma

CAST: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag among several others

Ending a year-long wait of fans, Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited espionage action thriller 'The Family Man Season 2' dropped at midnight (June 3), a day ahead of its scheduled release. Amazon Prime Video's Original not only lives up to the sky-high expectations of die-hard followers but also sets the pace for Season 3.

Manoj Bajpayee is in his comfort spot as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man, working for Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a branch of the National Investigation Agency. His presence of mind and swiftness is shown in superlative order. In Season 2, we get to peep inside Srikant's new journey after he gives up his 'adrenaline pumping' highly secretive job of saving the country and moves to an IT company. But remember, he is Srikant Tiwari, can't be crippled in a mundane life for long.

Throughout, Srikant's constant companion JK played by Sharib Hashmi, makes sure his zest for the forces doesn't die (even if it's somewhere hidden beneath the feeling of sharing family responsibilities). He somehow begins his hole-and-corner activities, trying to find solace in what he's best at - working on covert mission.

But now, the stakes are higher as Sri Lankan Tamil rebels plan to assassinate the prime minister of India and how Srikant is personally involved in the web of lies, drama and action is what makes him a 'family man', after all.

Not giving out spoilers, here!

Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have once again proved their mastery over the craft. Brilliant writing, perfect casting and effortless performances take 'The Family Man 2' a notch higher.

South superstar Samantha Akkineni makes her digital debut as Raji powerful yet intriguing. She plays the rebel soldier commissioned to carry out the assassination and what a portrayal and how impressive!

In some places it's Manoj Bajpayee vs Samantha Akkineni, making it a win-win deal for fans. The complex political drama is intertwined with various emotions, flashbacks and a brief history of what makes Raji a terrorist leader.

The audience will be hooked, booked and cooked by this family man's thrilling sojourn. If Moosa doesn't leave you then Raji will stay longer in the minds and hearts of viewers.

No show is perfect and each may find some elements over-the-top, unnecessary or roadblocks to the linear narrative but 'The Family Man Season 2' by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK clearly clouds over several other digital releases, making this Original a must for binge-watch.