हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

Trending: Priya Prakash Varrier's sensuous self-portraits raise the hotness bar - See pics

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

Trending: Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s sensuous self-portraits raise the hotness bar - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram recently and dropped her sensuous self-portraits, setting the internet on fire. Her huge fanbase on social media is going ga-ga over her jaw-dropping pictures. 

Priya Prakash Varrier shared these amazing photos online:

She shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

She featured recently in the Telugu movie 'Check'. It was an action thriller written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. It is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations. The film stars Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier, who is making her Telugu debut with Check. 

Nithiin plays a chess player who is on death row. The film released on 26 February 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priya Prakash VarrierPriya Prakash Varrier picsPriya Prakash Varrier photospriya prakashTrendingViral
Next
Story

YouTuber Vishnupriya Nair's massive physical transformation will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Pakistan Video: Local resident exposes Pakistan Army, Illegally grabbed land in PoK