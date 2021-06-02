Trending: Priya Prakash Varrier's sensuous self-portraits raise the hotness bar - See pics

New Delhi: Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram recently and dropped her sensuous self-portraits, setting the internet on fire. Her huge fanbase on social media is going ga-ga over her jaw-dropping pictures.

Priya Prakash Varrier shared these amazing photos online:

She shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

She featured recently in the Telugu movie 'Check'. It was an action thriller written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. It is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations. The film stars Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier, who is making her Telugu debut with Check.

Nithiin plays a chess player who is on death row. The film released on 26 February 2021.