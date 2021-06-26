हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shruti Haasan

Trending: Shruti Haasan's throwback saree picture goes viral, fans say 'oye hoye'!

Trending: Shruti Haasan&#039;s throwback saree picture goes viral, fans say &#039;oye hoye&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan works in the Hindi and South film industry - all thanks to her mass appeal, she has a massive fan base. An avid social media follower, Shruti took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of hers in a saree.

Shruti Haasan wrote in the caption: Hi there !!! Been ages since I wore anything traditional !! It’s been the sweatpants look for days and days and days so here’s a Friday flashback for you 

Her saree picture got 447,211 likes in 18 hours and broke the internet. 

Several celeb friends such as Sophie Choudry, director Siddharth P Malhotra, Anoushka Shankar among others showered love on the picture while fans too couldn't stop drooling over her traditional look. 

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role. 

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas and Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupati.

 

