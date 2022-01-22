Urvashi Rautela SHUTS down troll linking her with Rishabh Pant, see her hilarious reply

New Delhi: Actress-model Urvashi Rautela has shut down a troll linking her with cricketer Rishabh Pant through an Instagram reply. The netizen had reportedly commented on Urvashi's post and asked if she saw '(Rishabh) Pant ka 100' or not.

The netizen appeared to be referring to his cricket run score it seems.

The netizen wrote in the comment section, "Pant ka 100 dekha ya nhi kal."

Urvashi tackled the question with humour and said, "Oh U mean (Pant emoticon) ya I’ve seen that cuz everyone wears it. Also Rs 100 I’ve seen inside it."

Her reply, needless to say, went viral on social media and many netizens shared screenshots of it on Twitter.

Take a look at the screenshot and the reactions:

Ye to next level ho gya

See this @RishabhPant17 @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/9kxDLgQbtv — Tumhara purana dost (@Cheeku_says_) January 19, 2022

What a reply from @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/nqeXgp0Lqw — (@Anandkagita143) January 19, 2022

Urvashi and Rishabh have been romantically linked together in the past. However, there isn't any truth to the rumours as Rishabh Pant is in a relationship with interior designer Isha Negi.

He has even shared a picture with her on Instagram, confirming their relationship and added a cheesy caption, reading, "I like me better when I’m with you."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.