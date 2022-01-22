हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela SHUTS down troll linking her with Rishabh Pant, see her hilarious reply

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were being linked romantically last year. However, according to his Instagram post, the cricketer is dating an interior designer Isha Negi.

Urvashi Rautela SHUTS down troll linking her with Rishabh Pant, see her hilarious reply
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-model Urvashi Rautela has shut down a troll linking her with cricketer Rishabh Pant through an Instagram reply. The netizen had reportedly commented on Urvashi's post and asked if she saw '(Rishabh) Pant ka 100' or not. 

The netizen appeared to be referring to his cricket run score it seems.

The netizen wrote in the comment section, "Pant ka 100 dekha ya nhi kal."

Urvashi tackled the question with humour and said, "Oh U mean (Pant emoticon) ya I’ve seen that cuz everyone wears it. Also Rs 100 I’ve seen inside it."

Her reply, needless to say, went viral on social media and many netizens shared screenshots of it on Twitter.

Take a look at the screenshot and the reactions:

 

Urvashi and Rishabh have been romantically linked together in the past. However, there isn't any truth to the rumours as Rishabh Pant is in a relationship with interior designer Isha Negi. 

He has even shared a picture with her on Instagram, confirming their relationship and added a cheesy caption, reading, "I like me better when I’m with you."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaRishabh Panturvashi rautela trolledRishabh Pant girlfriend
Next
Story

Agle saal ek aur dega: Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes about second baby with preggers Bharti Singh

Must Watch

PT16M8S

BJP accuses Mustafa, advisor to Navjot Singh Sidhu