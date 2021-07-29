Anushka Sharma's obsession with viral song 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' is keeping her awake at night!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is another one of those people obsessed with the latest song 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' sung by an adorable little boy and guess what, she cannot get it out of her head. It appears Anushka is so enamoured by the viral song that it plays in her head when she's trying to get a good night's sleep.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme on how her brain can't stop obsessing over the song as she tried to sleep 'peacefully'. She captioned the post with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Check out her hilarious and relatable Instagram post:

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' song is one of the most trending videos in India currently. It has become a rage and the little boy who sang it has been propelled to overnight stardom.

The video of the song 'Bachpan ka Pyar' was shared widely on social media where Sahadev is seen singing his heart out as his parents are heard prompting him with the lyrics. The song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original 'Bachpan ka Pyar' video and posting their own lip-sync versions.

Since being shared online on July 3, the viral clip has got over 9 million views along with 4.5 million likes on Instagram. People even searched for the original song and ended up at a 2018 song “Bachpan Ka Pyar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana".

Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom along with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.