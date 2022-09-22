Vijay Varma, Srishti Dixit discuss why financial intimacy in relationships is SUPER important on Bumble’s Dating These Nights - Watch

New Delhi: The third edition of the popular content series Dating These Nights on Bumble - a dating, and social networking app featuring Zoya Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Varma, and Srishti Dixit is already a hit. The show Dating These Nights aims to help people discover and navigate deeper and meaningful conversations around modern romance and dating in 2022.

Emphasizing the need to ignite conversations about finance in a relationship, actor Vijay Varma and digital content creator Srishti Dixit discuss the nuances of financial intimacy in relationships on Bumble’s popular content series ‘Dating These Nights’ in its third and final episode that dropped on Bumble’s YouTube channel on September 21, 2022.

In the episode, while discussing what a serious relationship would look like financially, Srishti Dixit commented, "If it is a serious relationship, I believe that it would have transcended any need for transactionality. We’re on an equal footing where we both put in as much we can, in terms of money, into the relationship."

When it comes to financial independence in a relationship, Srishti thinks that all women should have a ‘bye-bye fund’. Further suggesting that "women should have an acceptable amount of bye-bye fund and they should be able to dip into it if they are in abusive relationships, not just like romantic relationships, like even with families or whatever. We should figure a way to be financially independent for any kind of situation."

In the episode, Srishti Dixit is seen advocating having difficult conversations about finances before marriage such as having a prenup and Vijay Varma agrees, "I think that’s a very wise thing to do. If you are thinking of spending your life with this person, at least you should be able to discuss where you are right now and what is the future you're looking at and if at all things don't work out you are mature enough to even discuss that things might not work out which is a great privilege in itself."

On being asked if grand gestures in love are the only gestures that are monetary, Vijay shares, "No, if you are giving people your time, in this day and age, especially in a city like Mumbai, I think you are generously loving." Srishti strongly resonates with the sentiment saying, "The grandest gesture is to give someone time!"

Bumble’s Dating These Nights aims at encouraging people to have important conversations that are less discussed in relationships. In this episode, Vijay and Srishti highlight how financial compatibility is as important as emotional compatibility in relationships.