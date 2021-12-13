WATCH: Harnaaz Sandhu shares FIRST message as Miss Universe 2021

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13) created history as she became the Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year old, who hails from Chandigarh, bagged the coveted pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel. For the unversed, she brought back the trophy to India after 21 years.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has now joined Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta in the elite list.

The young trendsetter has now released her official and first message on Miss Diva's Instagram page.

After her big win, Harnaaz said, "Namaste! Thank you so much to each one of you for supporting me since day one. Always believing in me and making me be worth this. Now it is time to save the universe. Let's do it together."

Take a look at the video:

During the final question and answer round, the top three contestants from India, Paraguay and South Africa were asked what advice would they give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

To this, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered, "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you're unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand."

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.