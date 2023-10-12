trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674395
NewsEntertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Arjun Kapoor Ends His Rumoured Rift With Salman Khan

Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with his new film 'Sam Bahadur,' in which he will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor recently treated his fans with a glimpse into his character from the film. 

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and actress and singer Saba Azad was seen taking all the spotlight with her energetic presence on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. She gave a special performance at the ramp at the ongoing fashion show. 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who ringed in his 81st birthday on October 11, expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and birthday wishes. He captioned the post, "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!