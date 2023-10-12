Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with his new film 'Sam Bahadur,' in which he will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor recently treated his fans with a glimpse into his character from the film.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and actress and singer Saba Azad was seen taking all the spotlight with her energetic presence on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. She gave a special performance at the ramp at the ongoing fashion show.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who ringed in his 81st birthday on October 11, expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and birthday wishes. He captioned the post, "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

