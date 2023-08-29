trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654905
LIVE Updates | Entertainment News: Malaika Arora Hosts Onam Bash, Stuns In Desi Avatar - Watch

Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. 

Latest Entertainment Updates: Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are filled with gossip, the latest updates and new movie releases for you. From Salman Khan's new look to Malaika Arora's desi avatar, box office collections of top Bollywood movies to Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan row, Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. Will Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' cross the 500 crore mark? How much more of anticipation will SRK's 'Jawan' create today? Will Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' break all the records?

Keep a check here for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.

Stay Tuned To Zee News Live Blog For the Latest Updates On Bollywood and Entertainment Section

29 August 2023
07:52 AM

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Mai Marjawangi' Wins Hearts

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's singing talent is well-known. On Monday night, he surprised his fans by unveiling an unplugged version of 'Mai Marjawangi' song from 'Dream Girl 2'. Sharing the link, Ayushmann wrote, "Aap sab ki farmaaish ho, aur main na gaau toh Mai Marjawanga! #MaiMarjawangi Song Out Now! #DreamGirl2InCinemas." 

07:46 AM

Miss Diva 2023: Shweta Sharda Crowned 

Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh is the winner of the Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

07:39 AM

Bollywood Buzz: Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee Lock Lips

Actress Priya Banerjee took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video with her boyfriend Prateik Patil Babbar to mark the third anniversary of their relationship. The video, synced to AP Dhillion's recent hit 'With You', featured moments from the couple’s happy times together.

07:27 AM

Onam 2023: Malaika Arora Looks Regal In Desi Look

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated the festival of Onam with a special lunch for her friends at Mother Joyce Arora's house. The actress was snapped by the paps with sister Amrita Arora last evening. Malaika stunned in a gorgeous embroidery suit with a heavy dupatta, completed her look with a beautiful bindi and minimal makeup. Fans are going gaga over Malla's desi avatar and the video has gone viral already!

