LIVE Updates | Entertainment News: Malaika Arora Hosts Onam Bash, Stuns In Desi Avatar - Watch

Latest Entertainment Updates: Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood are filled with gossip, the latest updates and new movie releases for you. From Salman Khan's new look to Malaika Arora's desi avatar, box office collections of top Bollywood movies to Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan row, Zee News LIVE blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. Will Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' cross the 500 crore mark? How much more of anticipation will SRK's 'Jawan' create today? Will Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' break all the records? All your answers on Entertainment news are here!

Keep a check here for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.

Stay Tuned To Zee News Live Blog For the Latest Updates On Bollywood and Entertainment Section

