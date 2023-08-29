trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655128
ONAM WISHES 2023

Happy Onam 2023: Malaika Arora, Rashmika Mandanna To Dulquer Salmaan - Celebs Extend Onam Greetings

Happy Onam Wishes 2023, Onam Greetings: The festival of Onam is majorly celebrated by South Indians in Chingam month. It commemorates King Mahabali and Vamana.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Happy Onam 2023: Malaika Arora, Rashmika Mandanna To Dulquer Salmaan - Celebs Extend Onam Greetings Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Several Indian celebs on Tuesday took to their social media handles to extend heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Onam. Taking to Instagram, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a string of pictures from her Onam celebrations.  “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsaka,” she captioned it. 

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture on her Instagram stories. “Happy Onam”, she wrote.  Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post. “Happy Onam. Wishing everyone a prosperous Onam, enriched with the delightful essence of togetherness.”

Taking to 'X', Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous #Onam! May the festive season bring happiness and abundance to all.”

Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “My favourite time of the year ! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi ! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity."

Actor Mohanlal shared a picture and wrote, “Happy Onam.”

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture on her Instagram stories. “Happy Onam. May the spirit of Onam bless your home with love, togetherness, and abundance,” she wrote. 

Onam is celebrated in Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar, and is a harvest celebration.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear Kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends come together and exchange gifts.

The celebrations span over ten days, and there are processions, rituals and performances held across Kerala. Onam marks the Malayalam New Year and celebrates the homecoming of 'Mahabali'. 

