Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Chic In Denim Pencil Skirt, Body-Hugging Top; Fans Call Her 'Bomb': Watch

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. On Tuesday, the 'Housefull 2' actor raised the temperature in a body-hugging black top and stunning pencil skirt as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Jacqueline was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The actress looked classy in a black top and denim pencil skirt with a front slit. She completed her look with minimal makeup and black shades. The stunner kept her locks open and posed for the paps with a wide smile. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Jacqy's casual look is giving out major chic vibes and netizens cannot get over it.

"She looks so pretty," one commented, "What a bomb figure," another one added. A third one added, "Superb."

The actress recently graced New York City for the 41st Annual India Day Parade. Dressed in a resplendent red saree, the actress radiated elegance while representing India on the international stage. Her participation in the parade not only showcased her individual grace but also celebrated the rich heritage and diversity of the nation she proudly stood for.

Amidst the vibrant parade atmosphere, Jacqueline's presence stood out as a symbol of unity and shared values. She posed along with several decorated officers, Brahmakurmari, and also rose the flag of India high. Taking to social media, she writes, “Thank you for making me a part of the 41st India Day Parade in New York! It was truly an overwhelming moment @federationofindianassociations“

Jacqueline Fernandez continues to capture hearts with her magnetic charm, effervescent personality and grooviest of dance numbers and performances in films that have earned her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty`s comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film `Fateh` opposite actor Sonu Sood. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, `Fateh` is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.