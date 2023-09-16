Live Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Deepika Padukone's Peck On Shah Rukh's Cheeks Leaves Jawan Star Blushing!
Viral Entertainment News Today: At Jawan success bash, Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous black-and-white saree with a sequins border while Shah Rukh Khan pulled-off a dapper look in a black suit and white shirt.
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest happenings from the dazzling entertainment world around the world. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's mesmerising chemistry setting the Jawan success bash on fire to it beating Gadar 2 records - the blog has it all. Also, the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023 are held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on September 15-16, honouring the Telugu and Kannada cinema - We bring you all the dope here
Viral Hollywood News Today: Hugh Jackman-Deborra-lee End 27 Years Of Marriage
Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are no longer together. The couple announced their separation by issuing a joint statement, exclusively shared with US-based news portal People. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the statement read. Their statement was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.” (ANI)
Latest Bollywood News Today: Deepika Padukone Kisses SRK On Cheeks
Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media on Friday (September 15) at the Jawan success event in Mumbai where he was joined by co-star Deepika Padukone. The duo had a gala time on-stage and back of it, Deepika shared her look of the day on Instagram, dropping a series of photos. In one of the clicks, the actress was seen planting a cutesy peck on Shah Rukh Khan’s cheeks. Take a look here: