Commando OTT version: More than 10,000 actors audition for actioner!

New Delhi: The announcement of the search for a new face for the blockbuster 'Commando' franchise's OTT version by seasoned director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has stirred up a major uproar across the country ever since it was made public. The production team has seen over 10,000 auditions from actors all over the country who are looking to join the series, and it appears that the producers have become overwhelmed by this incredible reaction, which has led to the delay in the start of production.

Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Vipul Amrutlal Shah took to social media to post about his and the whole team's joy at having such a positive reaction from those who wanted to sign up to be a part of the Commando series.

They tweeted from their official account, informing candidates of the delay in announcing the final shortlisted actor.

A few days ago, the casting team's inbox overflowed with audition footage for the interested candidates. In order to clear the mailbox, the team had to move the clips to an external HDD. In addition, the producers have opted to review all of the audition clips they have received by delaying the announcement of the results until August 15th rather than August 10.

Disney plus Hotstar will also soon offer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando series. The new commando actor will receive a significant platform for his debut because the platform is so well-liked throughout the nation that it has the most subscribers.