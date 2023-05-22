topStoriesenglish2611808
Hansal Mehta Was Initially Resistant To Cast Prosenjit Chatterjee In 'Scoop'

In the series, which is based on the book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison' by journalist Jigna Vora, Prosenjit plays a senior crime journalist with a stellar network both in law and order machinery and the underworld.

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show 'Scoop', recently shared that he was initially hesitant to cast Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee for the part of the crime journalist Jaideb Sen.

Talking about how the casting of Prosenjit came about, Hansal told IANS, "The idea of casting Prosenjit Chatterjee came from Monika Shergill (Vice President for content, Netflix). We were looking for somebody to play that part and were not getting the right person."

He further mentioned, "I was initially a bit resistant to Prosenjit Chatterjee playing Jaideb Sen because of his build, and has a very romantic hero image afterall he is the son of Biswajit. So, I was like how to approach him for the part because despite it being a very key part, the length of the role is very limited."

'Scoop' will be available to stream on Netflix from June 2, 2023.

