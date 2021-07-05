'I was mercilessly bullied': The Family Man actor Sharad Kelkar opens up on his struggle with stammering

New Delhi: The Family Man actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays Arvind in the series, has been praised for his stellar performance in the show and including its latest season 'The Family Man 2'. For the unversed, he plays the character of Arvind, who is Suchi's friend and makers left a subtle hint of them having a relationship when they head to Lonavla. However, the mystery is to date kept intact on what happened between Suchi and Arvind in Lonavala.

Recently, the actor opened up on how he was bullied as a child for stammering in an interview with a leading daily. The actor, in a surprising revelation, said that he used to stammer quite often and hence, was criticised for it 'mercilessly'. However, he prides himself in the fact that he overcame that hurdle and is now in a profession that requires good speaking skills.

He told the New Indian Express, "You know, I used to suffer from stammering. I was mercilessly bullied as a child for it. But look at me now; I’m in a profession that requires me to use my speech skills."

Although a lesser-known fact, he had spoken about his once earlier as well. He had revealed that initially, he faced rejections owing to his stammering. He had to work on it for two years to get rid of the condition.

"There were a lot of rejections. I used to stammer, so acting was a faraway thing for me. I used to stammer a lot so rejections were. But that made me strong, that gave me the strength to correct the things that were wrong. Stammering was a problem so I got rid of that. It took me two years to get rid off stammering. Rejections are good, I believe. They give you the strength to work harder towards your goals," he told Times Now in 2020.

The Family Man is directed by Raj and DK and its second season The Family Man 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video in June. It marked the digital debut of South star Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role. The show will reportedly be back for a season 3 and the buzz is already high.