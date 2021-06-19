हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Darshan Kumaar

'Used to survive on Parle G packet': The Family Man's Darshan Kumaar opens up on past financial struggles

Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar, last seen in 'The Family Man 2' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, recently opened up on his financial struggles as an actor in Bollywood.

&#039;Used to survive on Parle G packet&#039;: The Family Man&#039;s Darshan Kumaar opens up on past financial struggles
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Darshan Kumaar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar, last seen in 'The Family Man 2' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, recently opened up on his past financial struggles as an actor in Bollywood in an interview with a leading daily.

He revealed that even after his smashing debut in Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', he had to go to numerous auditions and still, only got dubbing gigs which barely paid. 

Darshan told Times Now, "I used to walk 5 to 7 kms because I couldn't afford buses every day, to go for the auditions. So, instead of taking bus tickets, I used to use that money and buy Parle G (biscuit) so I could survive the entire day outside, eating that Parle G packet. After that, I used to do dubbing for 400 to 500 rupees, full day. That was a very tough time. Because full day you are working really hard, shouting and, doing stuff but you are hardly getting paid."

Kumaar also said that A-list directors would shoot him down for roles as he wasn't a 'bankable' actor. 

"All A-list directors used to meet me and they would say ya 'Darshan we want to make a film with you. You are superb actor and have good looks. But we need bankable actors, who can recover money within three days. You become something big then we will take you'," he added.

In 'The Family Man' series, Darshan played the role of the villain, Major Sameer. He made his debut in the film 'Mary Kom' in 2014. He's also featured in the TV series 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and the Anushka Sharma starrer 'NH10'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Darshan Kumaarthe family manThe Family Man 2Darshan Kumaar financial struggleMajor Sameer
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt steals hearts in strappy blue dress, stuns BTS video - Watch

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?