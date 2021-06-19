'Used to survive on Parle G packet': The Family Man's Darshan Kumaar opens up on past financial struggles

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar, last seen in 'The Family Man 2' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, recently opened up on his past financial struggles as an actor in Bollywood in an interview with a leading daily.

He revealed that even after his smashing debut in Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', he had to go to numerous auditions and still, only got dubbing gigs which barely paid.

Darshan told Times Now, "I used to walk 5 to 7 kms because I couldn't afford buses every day, to go for the auditions. So, instead of taking bus tickets, I used to use that money and buy Parle G (biscuit) so I could survive the entire day outside, eating that Parle G packet. After that, I used to do dubbing for 400 to 500 rupees, full day. That was a very tough time. Because full day you are working really hard, shouting and, doing stuff but you are hardly getting paid."

Kumaar also said that A-list directors would shoot him down for roles as he wasn't a 'bankable' actor.

"All A-list directors used to meet me and they would say ya 'Darshan we want to make a film with you. You are superb actor and have good looks. But we need bankable actors, who can recover money within three days. You become something big then we will take you'," he added.

In 'The Family Man' series, Darshan played the role of the villain, Major Sameer. He made his debut in the film 'Mary Kom' in 2014. He's also featured in the TV series 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and the Anushka Sharma starrer 'NH10'.