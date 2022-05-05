हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Warden Tejasswi Prakash to join jailor Karan Kundrra to unleash ‘atyaachaar’ on contestants

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp. It also featured a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and promises to bring interesting twists in the reality show.

Lock Upp: Warden Tejasswi Prakash to join jailor Karan Kundrra to unleash ‘atyaachaar’ on contestants

New Delhi: Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash will enter Kangana Ranaut hosted ‘Lock Upp’ as  ‘Queen’s Warden’ with special power called ‘Queen Card’. Her boyfriend Karan Kundrra is the jailor on the show. The two together will take a class and unleash some ‘atyaachar’ (tyranny) on remaining contestants ahead of the finale of the season.

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp. It also featured a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and promises to bring interesting twists in the reality show.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Tejasswi wrote, “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden Don't miss the action tomorrow, jab #LockUpp mein enter karungi main Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 Pm, #Tejran fam”.

 

Sharing her excitement about being part of the show, Tejasswi said in a statement, ““I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on the sets of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi also emerged as the winner of the show and Karan was the second runner-up. The two have been going strong ever since they came out of the show.

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppTejasswi PrakashKaran KundrraTejRanNaagin 6Kangana RanautAlt Balaji web-series
Next
Story

Panchayat season 2: Jitendra Kumar's comedy-drama to return on THIS date

Must Watch

PT2M13S

After high-voltage drama, Meerut woman misbehaves with Police