New Delhi: Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash will enter Kangana Ranaut hosted ‘Lock Upp’ as ‘Queen’s Warden’ with special power called ‘Queen Card’. Her boyfriend Karan Kundrra is the jailor on the show. The two together will take a class and unleash some ‘atyaachar’ (tyranny) on remaining contestants ahead of the finale of the season.

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp. It also featured a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and promises to bring interesting twists in the reality show.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Tejasswi wrote, “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden Don't miss the action tomorrow, jab #LockUpp mein enter karungi main Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 Pm, #Tejran fam”.

Sharing her excitement about being part of the show, Tejasswi said in a statement, ““I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on the sets of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi also emerged as the winner of the show and Karan was the second runner-up. The two have been going strong ever since they came out of the show.

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.