Masaba Gupta shares hilarious BTS video from the sets of Masaba Masaba; WATCH

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta who is basking in the success of ‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2 took to her Instagram handle to tease the fans with a new video. The actress talked about the secret to a successful season two in a funny way.

The video begins with a question about how to make the show successful and then explores the parameters which can make a show successful.

The first one is 'Sign a dedicated cast' in which several BTS clips from the shoot can be seen. While Masaba is sitting on the floor, her co-stars Kareema Barry and Kusha Kapila are clicking selfies. Not only this, Neena Gupta and Neelam Kothari are yawning while Neil Bhoopalam is playing Jenga.

After this, the video flashes ‘Get a serious director’ on screen with funny videos of series director Sonam Nair. She is seen asking about masala while she eats bhel and keeps lazing around on the sets.

In the final step, the video talks about getting a great location for the show with clips of mud, rains and the crew carrying the equipment. It then ends with a line that says, 'Shoot like it's a party.'

She captioned the video, “Here's the secret guys...the chemical X that made season 2 as crazy as possible." Fans of the show could not keep their calm as Masaba Gupta posted the video. “Despite all odds, what you guys created is a freaking masterpiece,” commented one user. “PLEASE HURRY UP AND COME OUT WITH NEW SEASONS,” added another user.

Directed by Sonam Nair, ‘Masaba Masaba’ features Masaba Gupta, her mother and actress Neena Gupta as exaggerated versions of themselves. The show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh, among others.