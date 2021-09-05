हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Diaries: 26/11

'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' actor Satyajeet Dubey recalls horror of 2008 terror attacks

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is all set to appear in the upcoming web series 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11', recalls his experience of being in Mumbai during the terror attacks of 2008.

Recalling the horror, Satyajeet said, "It was my second year in Mumbai. And while walking back to my place post dinner, a police van went past announcing to everyone to get back in their houses and stay indoors. And of course, then we all saw the horror unfold in front of our eyes. One of my neighbours lost his life in the shooting of CST. It was heartbreaking when his body arrived."

About the upcoming web series, the actor said, "Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 is a medical thriller based on the terrorist attacks of 26/11 from the perspective of doctors in a government hospital, the entire medical staff, what they went through while trying to save lives of numerous people. It also showcases the struggles doctors go through, their own personal battles, anxieties, fears and keeping up a brave front to carry on with their duties."

In the series, Satyajeet will be seen playing a doctor who battles a condition called Imposter Syndrome.

Opening up on the same, he shared, "I play a doctor called Ahaan Mirza. He suffers from a condition called Imposter Syndrome. I did extensive research on that to make it a part of Ahaan's personality. Also, we went through medical workshops to understand the procedures that we're going to perform on shoot and medical jargon."

"Thanks to Dr Sheikh, our constant guide, who taught us everything that we had to do in order to play the doctor's part with believability," Satyajeet added.

The thriller drama series helmed by Nikkhil Advani, also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others.

'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, 2021.

