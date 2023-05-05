Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Review: A Much Needed Empowering Story About Matriarch

Show – Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Cast - Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Vipin Sharma, and Monica Dogra.



Created & Directed by Homi Adajania

Ratings - 4/5



Helmed by Homi Adajania, penned by Saurav Dey, Karan Vyas, Nandini Gupta, and Aman Mannan and directed by Homi Adajania, the 8-episode series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is not for faint-hearted people. This one dark, action-packed and lustful drama created around a dysfunctional family, running the biggest drug cartel.

Set in an alternate universe where morality is twisted and betrayal are deadly, a matriarch Savitri (Dimple) runs her dystopian world fearlessly and apologetically. But soon Savitri’s survival hangs in balance as her rivals plot against her and plans to destroy her world.

The story of the series revolves around the matriarch Savitri (played by Kapadia), her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta (Radhika), the team runs a full functional drug cartel.

Savitri runs Rani Cooperative which, on the surface, deals in textiles and handicrafts but in reality, it is producing cocaine, popularly known as Flamingo.

Savitri has two biological sons, who are not part of the business, in fact, they are not even aware of the cartel, plus an adopted son, who is morally weak, finds himself falling for Savitri’s daughter.

Deepak Dobriyal, the other end of the spectrum, a hardcore serial killer, lusting after Savitri’s empire, launches a full-throttle attack on her. What follows next makes the story for the series.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will definitely get love and appreciation by the audience, as each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, and the ultimate fight for power in this dystopian world, will have the audience up in arms and rooting for Rani Ba or Savitri.

Ashish Verma and Varun Mitra, as the biological sons of Savitri and Udit Arora as the adopted one, also shines within framework of their characters. The series also star Nasseruddin Shah and Monica Dogra, though the duo doesn’t have much screen-time, but adds continuity to the story.

The creative team of the series, cinematographer Linesh Desai, production designers Bindiya Chhabria and Arvind Kumar, and costume designer Maxima Basu have created an incredibly believable world that one immerses deeply into knowing that it doesn’t exist.

The music of Sachin-Jigar adds to the tempo of the story, which is remarkable.

The series is loaded with high dose of blood, sex, drugs, romance, and action, and it will leave you craving for more, the second season.