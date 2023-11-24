Shehar Lakhot Drops Action-Packed TRAILER, Web Series Premieres On THIS Date - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Much-anticipated noir crime drama, 'Shehar Lakhot', has dropped an action-packed and edgy trailer. An enthralling and engaging series, 'Shehar Lakhot' is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat.

The trailer takes viewers deep into a world where treachery, hidden agendas, and deception is how the game of life is played and murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the strategies employed. As the prodigal son is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past, he finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda.

“Genres such as crime, thriller, and suspense continue to hold widespread popularity among diverse customer segments and demographics” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video, India. “Our upcoming Hindi Original Shehar Lakhot has been crafted as a highly immersive and engaging crime drama. We are delighted to be collaborating with Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat, who share our vision of presenting distinct, original stories that are entertaining, intriguing and appeal to a wide audience both in India and across the world. The brilliant cast, led by Priyanshu, Kubra and Chandan, have breathed life into this story, giving us genuinely memorable characters. We’re excited about this series and looking forward to taking our customers on this roller-coaster ride of Shehar Lakhot.”

“Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal,” said director, Navdeep Singh who isknown for movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10.“The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it. I am thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video for this series and cannot wait for audiences across the world to embark on this journey with us.”

The seriesboasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 30. Shehar Lakhot is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

