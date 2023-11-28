The Terrific Trio Karan Johar, Kajol And Rani Mukerji To Take Over The Koffee Couch: Watch

New Delhi: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities.

With the next episode of Koffee with Karan, get ready to embark on a laughter spree with the legendary beauties, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who are set to drop their guards and get all candid on the iconic koffee couch. From Kuch Kuch Hota hai to their fun banters, the dynamic divas are set to leave you laughing and entertained!

Reminiscing about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and his father, Yash Johar, Karan Johar said, “I remember we were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was outside Mehboob Studios on the road talking, and Sanjay Dutt said,“ Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho?” So, he says “Mere bete ne set lagaya hai main road par aagaya hun”

Talking to Karan, Rani Mukerji says, “You snatched food from my hand, you hit me” In his defense, Karan Johar says, “I didn’t hit you.”

Rani Mukerji says, “What lies!” Fueling the fire, Kajol jokingly says, “Abuse! It was abuse”

The new episode will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from Thursday.