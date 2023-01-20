This Valentine’s Day, watch the epic story of ‘young love’ ‘Minus One: New Chapter’ on Lionsgate Play

New Delhi: Connecting with all the millennials and Gen Z who are navigating dating complications, this Valentine’s Day Lionsgate Play announces the premiere date of a unique love story Minus One: New Chapter which is themed around how ‘forever isn’t always’. The 6-episode series will stream from February 14, 2023.

Following the success of the first season released back in 2019, the protagonists of the show Varun (Ayush Mehra) and Ria (Aisha Ahmed) are returning with even more surprises, twists, love and drama that unfold an out-of-the-ordinary story. Even though Minus One: New Chapter picks up where the first season left off, this time, the show directed by Shubham Yogi will take the audience through two timelines of a relationship that will speak to them at a deeper level.

It is an honest look at the unspoken difficulties, highlighting the fact that ‘forever isnt always’ - the series breaks stereotypes in the most relatable manner. Produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, this series is commissioned by Lionsgate India.

The show director Shubham Yogi said, “We are entering a brand new chapter of Ria and Varun’s life and the tables have turned. The new season aims to bring closure to all your favourite characters, their emotions and how it affects their lives. We’re hoping to challenge the different concepts of mainstream relationships that are relatable to everyone. Ayush and Aisha have done such a fantastic job yet and it was a pleasure to work with a platform like Lionsgate Play that understands the nuances of a young audience. We really hope that Minus One: New Chapter will capture the audiences’ hearts.”

With Minus One: New Chapter, Lionsgate Play explores a fresh genre of romance and drama after four successful original launches, including Hiccups and Hookups, Jugaadistan, and Feels Like Home Season 1 and 2.

Sharing her excitement Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate said, “Minus One: New Chapter for Lionsgate Play is a beautiful clutter breaker. Amongst all the world-class action and thrills on the platform – THIS series is our homage to a classic love story and how love and relationships have a humongous impact in shaping our lives and personalities. It’s our endeavour that the series reminds everyone what a privilege falling in love is, for however long it lasts. Shubham, Sidhanta and Tajdar along with the amazing Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra have worked very hard to create a series that will truly surprise you.”

Ayush Mehra, who portrays the character of Varun said, “Minus One is very special to me because of the people in it Yogi (director) Aisha (co-actor) & Sid (producer). We’ve put our hearts and souls into making this show and I'm super excited to announce the release date of Minus One - New Chapter! It’s so much more than just a story, there's a whirlwind of emotions, twists and depths. It's a character I've never played before. It took a lot of prep to get into the skin & physique of Varun (character)! He will always be a part of me. Six episodes of love, emotions. – it’s a journey of a couple from love to break-up & beyond. We've made it with love, hopefully you'll feel the same watching the show. releasing soon on Lionsgate Play

Meanwhile, Aisha Ahmed who returns as Ria said, “I have been overwhelmed by the appreciation the show has received so far. This time the chemistry between Varun and Ria is unconventional, they have evolved and so have their bonds which will be interesting to watch on screen. It was challenging to portray Ria’s growth and maturity as compared to season one but having the support of a great director in Shubham Yogi, as well as the Lionsgate Play team, who truly made things so much easier. This story will speak to all the millennials and Gen Zs who are in a constant battle of finding their own identity in a relationship. We are so excited for the audience to watch all the hard work that has gone into creating this beautiful story of Minus One: New Chapter and accept it just as they did with season one.”

Block your dates with your plus one or Minus One to celebrate the day of love or not with Minus One: New Chapter, exclusively on Lionsgate Play from February 14 onwards