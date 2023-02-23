Veer Simha Reddy to Varisu: Check Out List of OTT Movies and Web Series Releasing This Week

The last week of February is jam-packed with South Indian films making their way to the OTT platforms. But earlier in the year, movies like Veera Simha Reddy, Thankam, and Varisu had a huge impact at the box office. They will now debut on a number of OTT platforms. This week, there are no new Hindi web series debuting, however there are a lot of Kdramas and Japanese dramas streaming online. The Bollywood film Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres tomorrow.

Here is the list of new movies and web series that will be releasing this weekend:

Veera Simha Reddy

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date- February 23

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy which released on 12 Jan performed extremely well at the box office. The movie collected over 100 crores at the box office. Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It features Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles of father and son, and also stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. The film will release on Disney hotsar today (23 Feb).

Varisu

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date- February 23

Thalapathy Vijay's family drama Varisu opposite Rashmika Mandanna was released on 11 January 2023. It was a bumper hit at the Indian box office. The film collected over 250 crores at the worldwide box office. Family. It is a family drama, story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film will stream on Prime from today (23 Feb).

Die Hart

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 24

Kevin Hart plays a fictionalised version of himself as he’s fed up of being typecast as a comedy sidekick and wants to step up and become a leading action hero in his own right. After going off the rails on TV Kevin is picked up by a famous action film director who wants to send him to Action Star School where he will be taught by none other than Ron Wilcox (John Travolta) with hilarious consequences. Die Hart was previously a 10-episode series on Quibi in the U.S and now has been turned into a film. It will stream on Amazon prime from tomorrow (24 Feb)

Prey for the Devil

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 22

Prey for the Devil is a 2022 American supernatural horror film directed by Daniel Stamm and stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross. Prey for the Devil was released in theatres on October 28, 2022. The film is about a nun who trains as an exorcist under the Roman Catholic Church and confronts demonic possession. It will stream on Lionsgate play OTT platform.

Call It Love

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – February 22

Call It Love is an ongoing South Korean streaming television series starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. It is a romantic melodrama about a woman whose life goes downhill after finding out about her father's affair and falling in love with his mistress's son. It premiered on February 22, 2023 on Disney hotstar. The Korean show is about a woman whose life changes after her father's sudden death. The late father's mistress throws her out of the house and she sets on to take revenge.