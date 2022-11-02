Bored of eating regular chicken? Try making Chicken Chettinad

New Delhi: Chicken Chettinad is a South Indian flavourful dish prepared using spices, chicken and herbs. While chicken is loved by every non-vegetarian food, they will simply jump in if there’s an addition of modern flavour to it. Thus, here is the recipe for this lip-smacking recipe to delight your taste buds.

Recipe for Chicken Chettinad

Ingredients

500 grams chicken

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon lime juice

3 medium onions

1 inch ginger

6 cloves garlic

2 sprig curry leaves

2 medium tomatoes

2 tablespoon oil

For Chettinad Spice Mix

1.1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds

4 dry red chilies

4 cardamom

1 teaspoon whole black pepper

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 star anise

1 inch cinnamon

4 cloves

1/4 cup grated coconut

tamarind 1/4 the size of a lime and soaked in water

For garnishing

2 sprigs coriander leaves (cilantro)

Instructions

Keep the whole spices ready.

Ingredients like cinnamon, cardamom and cloves, can significantly alter the flavour balance of the dish.

Take special care not to add more that the stipulated quantities in this recipe.

Preparations