Chef’s Special Easy To Make Recipes You Must Try At Home

In recent culinary news, a delightful trend has emerged, captivating taste buds and social media feeds alike. Crispy recipes are making a resounding comeback, redefining the way we savor our favorite foods. Whether it's an indulgent snack or a sophisticated main course, the world is embracing the joy of crispiness. Crispy recipes have also inspired healthier alternatives, showcasing the versatility of vegetables and legumes.

Having said that, Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef- Chowman Chain of Chinese Restaurants shares recipes you must try making at home.

1) Krispy Konjee Three Treasure Mushroom:

A satiating and lip-smacking starter comprising diced button mushroom, fungus mushroom and shiitake mushroom fried into proper crisp.

Preparation Time: 5 Min

Cooking Time: 15-20 mins

Portion: 2People

Ingredients:

· Wine 2 ml

· White Pepper 1gm

· Vinegar 3ml

· Sugar 4gm

· Maida 5gm

· Hoisin Sauce 10ml

· Fungus

Mushroom 5gm

· Button

Mushroom 60gm

· Potato Starch 70gm

· Light Soya 2ml

· Shiitake

Mushroom 15gm

· Ketchup 25ml

· Chilli Paste 25ml

· Refined Oil 70ml

· Celery 2gm

· Spring Onion 5gm

· Onion 20gm

· Ginger 5gm

· Garlic 10gm

· Salt 3gm

Methods:

· Take the mushrooms and cut them either in dices or slices and fry them for a few seconds.

· Now in a wok, add some refined oil to heat. Add in ginger, garlic, celery, chopped onions and sautee until golden yellow.

· Now add in Chilli Paste, ketchup, hoisin sauce and sautee them further till the raw colours go away. Add a little potato starch for required thickness.

· Now one by one add in mushrooms and toss them in the sauce followed by vinegar, wine and light soya.

· Toss and stir as you keep adding salt, sugar and light soya. Once done, serve and garnish with Spring onion!

2) Sauteed Assorted Vegetables

An exotic, vitamins enriched, super healthy side that complements your main course.

Preparation Time: 5 Min

Cooking Time: 15-20 mins

Portion: 2People

Ingredients:

· Capsicum (Three Bell Peppers) -30gm

· Carrot -20gm

· Cauliflower -25gm

· Onion -15gm

· Spring Onion -2gm

· Broccoli -20gm

· Chinese Cabbage-20gm

· Zucchini Green-20gm

· Pak Choi -15gm

· Button Mushroom -25gm

· Refined Oil-5ml

· Broth Powder -2gm

· Salt -3gm

· Butter -4gm

· Sugar -2gm

· Vinegar -2ml

· Wine -3ml

· Black Pepper- 2gm

Methods:

· Take all the exotic veggies like capsicum, three bell peppers, carrot, broccoli, onion etc and

· dice them.

· Take the diced veggies and toss them together in a heated oil.

· Add some chopped garlic with the assorted exotic veg.

· Now add some butter and toss them together till the raw flavour is gone.

· Add a little water along with broth powder for some thickness and sauté till thickens.

· Add the required amount of sugar and salt, sprinkling a few pinches of black pepper on top.

· Garnish with Spring Onion and serve hot.