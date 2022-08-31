Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 recipes: The festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the excitement among Bappa bhakts is palpable. This year the 10-day long festivity of Ganpati Utsav will begin on August 31. Devotees welcome Bappa to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

On Ganpati Utsav, devotees make delicious modaks, sweets and other desserts. Try these innovative and tempting recipes which are ideal for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Chef Manish Mehrotra and Chef Kunal Kapur have shared some mouth-watering Ganpati festival recipes:

ALMOND AMARANTH LADOOS RECIPE by Chef Kunal Kapur

Serves: 14 - 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 - 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 - 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Popped amaranth seeds - 50 g

Jaggery melted - 50 ml

Almond slivers (unpeeled) - 30 g

Method:

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.

ALMOND HALWA TART RECIPE by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients Quantity

Unsalted butter 100 gm

Castor sugar 60 gm

Khoya 120 gms

Almonds 300 gms

Desi ghee 90 gm

Mascarpone cheese 50 gm

Method:

• Cream unsalted butter and sugar together in the machine bowl of planetary mixer with paddle attachment, until thick and creamy. Alternatively, you can use a wooden spoon and a bowl to cream butter and sugar.

• Add the flour and mix well. This pastry is for the tart base, refrigerate in the fridge for about 4-5 hours or overnight.

• Grind the almonds to a slightly coarse powder.

• Heat desi ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add the almond powder and cook on slow heat.

• Cook till slightly brown, add the sugar and cook further 5-10 mins.

• Add the khoya and cook for 10-15 minutes. The almonds and khoya should bind together.

• Roll out the pastry in to a 9 inch round and line a 8 inch tart shell with the rolled pastry.

• Bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 15-20 mins till the pastry is fully cooked and golden in colour.

• Mix the almond halwa with mascarpone cheese and fill the tart with this mixture evenly.

• Garnish with slice toasted almonds and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional).

Ganpati Bappa Morya!