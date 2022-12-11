'Airport is that way', Morocco fans MOCK 'crying' Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal knocked out - WATCH

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked by Moroccan fans after their side registered an emphatic victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final on Saturday (December 10) in Qatar. In a video that is going viral, a group of excited Moroccan fans could be seen making fun of Ronaldo, who left the stadium in tears. This was possibly the last World Cup for Ronaldo and his World Cup dream remained unfulfilled. That is why he broke up a little on the field and went back into the change room with his eyes moist. Ronaldo is leaving love and hate in equal proportion after his Portugal got knocked out. Moroccan fans have been mocking them in different ways.

The group of Moroccan fans wanted to show Ronaldo and his Portugese teammates the way to airport. One of them even said that Ronaldo is currently crying in his car. There were some more distasteful comments made on Ronaldo, one of the current GOATs in world football.

Watch Morocco fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo below:

Morocco have been superb in this World Cup so far. They have caused one upset after the other in the Qatar World Cup. They have beaten star-studded sides like Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this World Cup and there are not willing to stop any time soon as they next aim to topple France in the semi finals on December 14 (December 15, 12.20 am IST). Kylian Mbappe's side will have to be careful of this strong African nation, who have now got a supporter in Shakira. The popstar, who became famous for her son Waka Waka from 2010 World Cup, tweeted a bit from the same anthem. She tweeted 'This time for Africa' after Morocco's win over the European giants.

The four semi-finals of this World Cup are: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco.