Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Kylian Mbappe’s France FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL LIVE Streaming: How to watch ARG vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022 final day has arrived. Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on France's Kylian Mbappe in the final clash today at the Lusail Stadium and the fans could not have asked for a better final.The fact that this is Messi's last World Cup has added a fresh context to the final. He has never won a World Cup ever in his life and this is last dance. Will he get it finally or won't he? That is the big question. Up against him is Mbappe, who is already a big thing in football. He could take France to their second successive World Cup title. World football's next guardian of greatness could stop the GOAT Messi from resigning on a high.

After starting the campaign on a terrible note, with a loss vs the low-ranked Saudi Arabia, it seemed Argentina;s campaign will be over in just the first round. But Messi's side proved everyone wrong. Messi gave a strong speech in the lockeroom to uplift the team out of shambles and they began their winning spree, which has not stopped yet. France has been class apart in the tournament. They lost Karim Benzema right at the start of the tournament, but that did not affect the morale of this team as they continued their winning run, played error-free football and reached the final.

It is difficult to say who starts as favourites. Argentina has a good record against France in World Cups but the European nation beat the South Americans in the seven goal fest last time at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. History reall does not count today, what counts is skill, fight and some sort of luck. Let's see whether King Messi is crowned the champion or Mbappe announces himself as the new King.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France will be played on Sunday – 18 December at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Final match between Argentina vs France will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina vs France in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Final match between Argentina vs France can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India