Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona match Live Streaming: When and where to watch ATM vs BAR LaLiga match in India?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Atletico Madrid are set to host rivals FC Barcelona in a La Liga clash following their struggling 2022-23 season. Apart from the ElClasico, Barcelona vs Atletico is considered one of the biggest rivalries in Spanish football. After the World Cup break, Diego Simeone's side have regained form and are currently unbeaten from their last four games. On the other hand, Barcelona had a shaky start to their season after the World Cup break. However, courtesy their strong start to the season, Barcelona are leading the LaLiga standing with 38 points from their 15 league games played so far. Whereas Atletico are fourth with 27 points from their 15 matches. Rival Real Madrid are also on 38 points but they sit second at the moment playing 16 games compared to Barca's 15.

When is the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played on Monday (January 9) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

