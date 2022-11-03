Gerard Pique announces RETIREMENT, FC Barcelona star will play his last match on this DATE

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from football and the LaLiga match against Almeria will be his last game for FC Barcelona. The Spaniard confirmed his retirement from a video posted on his official social media handle. The video was an emotional clip of the 35-year-old who spent most of his career playing for the Spanish giants FC Barcelona. He played professional football for 18 years in which he won numerous trophies. After winning the Premier League and Champions League with Manchester United, Pique returned to his childhood club during the Pep Guardiola era. During his beautiful career, Pique played with legends like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and many more.

Checkout the video here...

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

"I have always said that after Barça there would be no other team, and so it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou," said Pique in the video posted on his social media account.

"It's been 25 years since I joined Barcelona, I left and came back. Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. See you at the Camp Nou. Visca el Barca, always. And now that all that kid's [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

This season, Pique made only 3 starts for FC Barcelona in the LaLiga 2022-23 season and has decided to call it time after an astonishing career. During his illustrious career, Pique won titles in Spain and England which included, FIFA World Cup, 4 UEFA Champions League and over 800 appearances in European Championship. Notably, he won 35 major trophies during his football career and will surely go down as one of the most successful defenders to play the game of football.