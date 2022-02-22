हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Champions League 2022

Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League RO16 match live streaming: Chelsea vs LOSC when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India

Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Match Details When is the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League RO16 match live streaming: Chelsea vs LOSC when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India
Chelsea lifting the FIFA Club World Cup.(Source: Twitter)

Champions of Europe, Chelsea will host French club LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge for the 1st leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The Thomas Tuchel led side Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup few days back and are in great form. They defeated Crystal Palace in the Premier League and now will look to defend their European Crown against the French champions Lille.

Chelsea would be fuming with confidence, given their recent form and being the defending champions, they have already lost the title race in England with rivals Manchester City looking to lift the title of the Premier League 2022 season. Chelsea face injury woes as important players like Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are out of action.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also doubtful for the fixture as they are not fully fit.

When is the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match going to be played?

The Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will take place on Wednesday (February 23) as per IST.

What time is the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match?

The Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will take place at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will be taking place?

The Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match?

The Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How do I watch live stream of Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs LOSC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

