Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks The Internet, Sets YouTube Records With Over 10 Million Subscribers In Just 24 Hours

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his illustrious career. After dominating the football world for nearly two decades, Ronaldo has decided to explore a new avenue as a content creator, making his first move by launching his YouTube channel, ‘UR Cristiano.’ The announcement of his channel sent shockwaves through the internet, and within just a few hours, Ronaldo shattered a world record by becoming the fastest person to reach 1 million subscribers in the platform’s history. His remarkable achievement didn’t stop there—within 24 hours, his subscriber count soared to 10 million, setting yet another world record.

Already one of the most followed individuals across various social media platforms, Ronaldo’s venture into YouTube has only solidified his online presence. The Portuguese superstar boasts an incredible 112.5 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook, and an astonishing 636 million on Instagram. His massive following across these platforms has undoubtedly contributed to the rapid growth of his YouTube channel, showcasing the unwavering support of his global fanbase.

Ronaldo took to his social media accounts on Wednesday to announce the launch of his YouTube channel, sharing his excitement with his millions of followers. “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” he wrote, inviting fans to be a part of his latest adventure.

A present for my family Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/keWtHU64d7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

To mark the opening day of the channel, Ronaldo released several videos, including a teaser trailer and a fun quiz game with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Additionally, the channel featured a unique clip of Ronaldo meeting his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, offering fans a glimpse into his life beyond the football pitch.

The previous record for reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube was held by Hamster Kombat, which took seven days to hit the milestone. Ronaldo’s channel, however, has already surpassed the 14 million mark and continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, breaking records along the way.

Given Ronaldo’s immense popularity and his knack for setting new standards, it’s likely that he will continue to break more records on YouTube in the near future. As the veteran striker, currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, forges ahead in his new role as a content creator, fans around the world eagerly await what he will achieve next in this exciting new journey.