Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo reminds Atletico Madrid of Champions League haul

Juventus will now take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 at Allianz Stadium on March 13. 

Image Credit:Twitter/@juventusfcen

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was singled out by Atletico Madrid fans on Thursday as Juventus lost 0-2 in the Champions League last-16 tie but the former Real Madrid forward was quick to point out his stellar record in the competition.

"I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero," Ronaldo told reporters after the game, holding up his hand in the shape of a `zero` to drive home his point.

The Portuguese forward was jeered throughout the match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, where Atletico got late goals from Uruguayan defenders Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin to take a vital lead ahead of the return leg.

He responded to the taunts by holding up five fingers to indicate the number of times he had won the competition, four times with arch-rivals Real and once with Manchester United.

Atletico have reached the final of Europe`s elite club competition three times but never lifted the trophy.

They lost to Ronaldo`s Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Juventus will now take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 at Allianz Stadium on March 13. 

 

JuventusAtletico MadridCristiano RonaldoReal Madirdfootball
