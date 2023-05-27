topStoriesenglish2614403
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Ettifaq LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League In India?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to travel away from home to take on Ettifaq in their Saudi Pro League fixture as the title race gets heated up with Al-Ittihad. Every game from now is a must-win for Al Nassr if they want to keep their title hopes alive with 28 league games already played.

In their previous game, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr keep its Saudi Arabian title hopes alive by scoring the winning goal in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab on Tuesday. If second-place Al-Nassr had lost the Riyadh derby then leader Al-Ittihad, which beat Al-Batin 1-0 earlier, would have been crowned champion with two games of the season remaining.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Ettifaq will take place on Saturday, May 27. (Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Custom-Made 'Siu' Celebration Watch Featuring 26 White Diamonds, Check Details Here)

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Ettifaq will be played at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Ettifaq will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Ettifaq will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC and Sony Ten Network.

Predicted XIs

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Agustin Rossi; Gonzalez, Al-Alawjami, Konan Al-Ghannam, Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Al Hassan Talisca, Ronaldo, Ghareeb

Ettifaq Predicted XI: Victor, Velkovski, Al Obaid, Al Mowalad, Al Ghamdi, Mahnashi, Al Kuwaykibi, Ozdemir, Al-Ghamdi, Vitinho, Niakate.

