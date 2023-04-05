ElClasico LIVE Streaming, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and Where To Watch BAR Vs RMA Copa del Rey 2nd Leg Semifinal Match In India?

ElClasico: The biggest rivalry in football is set to clash once again at the Camp Nou on late Wednesday night. Real Madrid will coming into this eyeing a comeback from the defeat in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal 1-0 against FC Barcelona. The winner of the contest will book their berth in the final of the tournament against Osasuna. Los Blancos are in fine form in the Champions League but FC Barcelona are leading the La Liga table with 71 points under their belt with a game in hand.

A comeback win from Real Madrid can damage Barcelona's morale and give them a chance to disturb the focus of the Catalan club. With all the stars fit for this clash, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that Karim Benzema and co can do the damage against Robert Lewandowski and co, who somehow manage a victory against their team in the last minute. (What Is It Like Dating Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo? Partner Georgina Rodriguez Reveals)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg will be played on Thursday (April 6) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona. (Lionel Messi Booed Again In Paris After Leaders PSG Lose To Lyon, WATCH)

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg will not be telecasted live in India.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona 2nd leg in India?

FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the Copa del Rey matches in India. The El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played on April 6.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Predicted XI

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.