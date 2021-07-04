हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Harry Kane shines as England thrash Ukraine to enter semis

With this win, England have set up a semifinal clash against Denmark at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Euro 2020: Harry Kane shines as England thrash Ukraine to enter semis
England skipper Harry Kane scores against Ukraine (Source: Twitter)

Harry Kane scored a brace while Harry Maguire and Jordon Henderson registered one goal each as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (local time).

With this win, the Three Lions have set up a semifinal clash against Denmark at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England got off the blocks quickly as Harry Kane made no mistake in converting a lovely cross from Raheem Sterling into a goal in just the 4th minute of the game. After that, no more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Three Lions went into the interval with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, England displayed its A-game and managed to score three more goals to eventually win the match 4-0.

First, Jordon Henderson netted the ball into the goalpost in the 46th minute and four minutes later, Kane scored again to give England a 3-0 lead, leaving Ukraine search for all kinds of answers.

The final nail in the coffin for Ukraine came in the 63rd minute as Henderson got among the goal-scoring charts and in the end, England walked away with a 4-0 win.

Earlier on Saturday, Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semifinals of the ongoing Euro 2020.

