FC Barcelona are set to take Real Valladolid at Camp Nou on Sunday (August 28) as new signing Jules Kounde is all set to make his debut for the Blaugrana. Xavi's side are coming into this fixture in fine form after a disappointing draw in the opener of LaLiga. Robert Lewandowski has opened his account for Barca and he helped his side win 4-1 against Real Sociedad in their last LaLiga fixture. The 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano was surely frustrating for the Barcelona men as they showed real intent in their next matchup.

Captain Sergio Busquets will return to the lineup after missing out due to suspension. Rivals Real Madrid have kept a 100 percent win record till now and Barcelona will look to follow up quickly.

