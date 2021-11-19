FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about qualifications spots, check HERE

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will host 32-teams and it starts from November 21 with the final set to be played on December 18, 2022.

We will witness the world's best footballing nations competing, with one dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup. It will be the last a World Cup will be played between 32 countries as the 2026 World Cup will expand across North America and host 48-teams.

The draws of the tournament will be announced on April 1, 2022, in Doha.

All the nations who have qualified:

Serbia, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, France, England, Belgium, Germany, Brazil and Argentina, all have qualified with the Hosts Qatar making their first-ever appearance in the tournament.

There are still 19 spots open and for that, the play-offs will take place in June 2022. Below are the details of the qualifying campaigns around the globe.

ASIA

Qatar have qualified as an Asian team with Iran and South Korea just behind them with points still needed. Lebanon are fourth on the table behind the United Arab Emirates in the hope of qualification.

Brazil, Argentina reach the #WorldCup

Ecuador strengthen grip on 3rd

Peru rocket to 5th

South America

Brazil and Argentina are the only two teams who have qualified as of now, whereas Ecuador and Colombia are comfortably sitting in the two remaining automatic spots. Peru are the likely nation to into the playoffs.

North America

Canada, Mexico and the United States occupy the three automatic spots after eight games in the eight-team group with Panama in the play-off spot.

EUROPE

Big seeds like Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Wales and Austria all are in danger to miss the tournament. They will lock horns for the remaining spots in a mini-playoff tournament.

AFRICA

Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and DR Congo will all fight it out for the five spots from the continent.

