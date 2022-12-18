topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: 'He doesn't know football...', Argentina goalkeeper SLAMS Kylian Mbappe due to THIS

Emiliano Martinez had some stiff words for France forward Kylian Mbappe ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: 'He doesn't know football...', Argentina goalkeeper SLAMS Kylian Mbappe due to THIS

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Emiliano Martinez, the Argentina goalkeeper slammed France forward Kylian Mbappe ahead the blockbuster final in Qatar. Both nations will to toe-to-toe at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18). However, Martinez had some stiff words for Mbappe who earlier this year claimed that South American football is not on the same level as European football.

The forward said: "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League."

"When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

To which Argentina goalkeeper Martinez replied, "He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such."

Follow LIVE Action from FIFA World Cup 2022 final Argentina vs France here

Even Lionel Messi shares the same ideology as his national teammate. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "Many times we talked about that in Spain. When we returned from a qualifier, we told them, 'You don't know how difficult it would be for you to qualify for the World Cup if you had to go there, at altitude, in the heat, in Venezuela’."

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022 finalQatar World Cup 2022Kylian MbappeEmiliano MartinezEmilo MartinezArgentina goalkeeper

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?