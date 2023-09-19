Highlights | IND (1) - CHN (5), Asian Games 2023 Football: Sunil Chhetri And Co Lose To China
Highlights | India Vs China, Group A Match No. 1 Asian Games 2023 Football Highlights Scorecard: Blue Tigers will begin their campaign with a clash against hosts on Tuesday.
The Indian Football Team are set to begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a clash against hosts China on Tuesday evening in Hangzhou. The visitors will play this clash without any practice session as they left for China on Sunday. Head coach Igor Stimac expressed his disappointment on ISL clubs not releasing their players for international duty as it was not part of FIFA's international fixtures window.
Stimac also said that veterans like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan are likely to miss the opener as India eye to get the job done in the coming two games with players needed to remain fully fresh and fit.
India and China last time played in the Asian Games in 2002 in Busan where the Blue Tigers were beaten 2-0. India are placed in Group A along side China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Check LIVE Score And Updates Of India vs China Football Match Of Asian Games 2023 Here.
India vs China Football Match: Excuse or reality
The Indian football team landed last night in China and clearly as visible on the field they were not in their best physical condition. As the game approached the final whistle, China made subsitutions and it hurt India in many ways.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India's schedule
Checkout the schedule, livestreaming details, squad and more details about Indian football team (men's).
LIVE IND vs China Asian Games: A day to forget
It is surely a day to forget for the Indian football team of Sunil Chhetri but they cannot let this defeat effect their campaign. They still have games left with Bangladesh and Myanmar.
LIVE IND vs CHN: Match report
India were beaten by China 5-1 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou. India will now face Bangladesh and Myanmar now.
LIVE India vs China Football Match
China have done incredible in the first game of the Asian Games 2023 against India beating them 5-1.
FULL-TIME
Not the best second half, but we will come back stronger in the next game.
5-1
LIVE India vs China Football Match: Rahul's goal
Rahul KP's goal is the only positive to take forward for coach Igor Stimac and his troops. China have done a good job giving the opposition nothing to pick from.
Had almost a 24hr+ travel to China
Reached some 18hrs ago
Zero rest over the last 2 days
Not a SINGLE training session
No time to acclimatize to conditions
LIVE India vs China Football Match: Hao Fang seals the deal
China finish India 5-1 at full-time as Hao Fang scored in the 90+2 minute to make seal the deal for the hosts. India have a lot to think about with the scoreline of 5-1 at full-time.
India 1 - 5 China
LIVE India vs China Football Match: China in control
India are surely out of this contest as it is 4-1 with 85 minutes done on the clock. India need a miracle here at the moment.
India 1 - 4 China
Asian Games 2023 IND vs CHN: India trail by 3 goals
Tao gets another goal for himself as India trail by 3 goals now. China are in no-mercy mode at the moment, they are doing everything possible to win this contest with a big margin.
India 1 - 4 China
LIVE India vs China Football Match: Goal!
China with another one as India trail by two goals now. An attempt from outside and Tao Qianglong brings it home for China, he was at the right place at the right time.
India 1 - 3 China
LIVE IND vs CHN Football Match: Subsitute
That is the end of the game for Miranda as he pulls up a cramp. The temperature in China is not so good for players who haven't got good amount of rest like the Indian players.
China 2 - 1 India
India vs China LIVE Football Match: Dai Weijun scores!
Dai Weijun scores for China and India trail once again. He lets it fly from the edge of the box and finds the bottom corner for his side. India trail once again.
China 2 - 1 India
Watch: Rahul KP Scores Screamer For India From Insane Angle During Asian Games 2023 Match Against China
LIVE IND vs CHN: Rahul's goal
Checkout the video of Rahul KP's insane goal before half-time whistle.
Rahul KP equalise for India!
LIVE IND vs CHN Football Score: What a goal!
That is a screamer from Rahul KP, What a goal for India to equalise just before half-time. Eye of an eagle from the winger, India mean business today.
India 1 - 1 China
India vs China Asian Games score: Progress for India
India have got some progress as for the first time as they attack from possession and passing instead of counter-attack like they have all this first half.
India 0 - 1 China (42 minutes)
LIVE India vs China: India playing better
Since China have taken the lead, India have played way better than they were playing before the goal was scored. The only worry for coach Stimac would be the lack of attack creativity.
India 0 - 1 China (37 minutes)
India vs China LIVE Football Match
India looking to equalise, China are keen on getting another goal and seal the deal for them. The possession is almost equal at the moment and things are getting heated in the middle with some fouls.
India 0 - 1 China (30 minutes)
LIVE IND vs CHN Asian Games: Gurmeet singh!
Gurmeet Singh saves the penalty for India, what a save that is from the Indian goalkeeper, a lifeline for India. China would be disappointed with that result.
India 0 - 1 China (25 minutes)
LIVE IND vs CHN Asian Games: Goal!
China take the lead with a corner kick, it is Gai Ty who gets the lead for the hosts. India were not switched on this, it is a goal in the tussle but China will take it.
India 0 - 1 China
LIVE IND vs CHN Asian Games: Chhetri means business
Sunil Chhetri with a stunner outside the box and the message is clear to the hosts, India mean business. And just minutes after, Gurmeet Singh pulls out another fantastic save.
India 0 - 0 China (16 minutes)
LIVE IND vs CHN Asian Games: India slowly getting into it
India are slowly getting into the mood and finding their rhythm but China are keeping them on their toes when they come into the attack.
India 0 - 0 China
LIVE India vs China Football Game: Five minutes gone
Five minutes and certainly it is China who have settled well so far. Chhetri and co look a bit tired at the moment and it is because of obvious reasons, hopefully, they get into their groove soon.
India 0 - 0 China
LIVE India vs China Football Game: Kick-Off In Hangzou
India and China begin their contest as it is kick-off in China. Sunil Chhetri leads the attack line from the front for the Blue Tigers.
India 0 - 0 China
LIVE India vs China Asian Games: Who no Gurpreet?
First-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu is not playing in the Asian Games for the Blue Tigers becuase ISL clubs only agreed to hand them three senior players which are - Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh and Sunil Chhetri.
LIVE India vs China Asian Games 2023: Lineup of Blue Tigers
The Blue Tigers lineup is out and captain Sunil Chhetri is playing in the first eleven for the Indian football team. Checkout the full 11 below:
Over in Hangzhou, here's how the #BlueTigers will line up
LIVE IND vs CHN Asian Games: Another record awaits for Chhetri
India captain and football legend Sunil Chhetri can set another record for his country in the clash against China in the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri Set For Another Record As India Begin Campaign Against China
Asian Games 2023 India vs China: Indian football returns
After almost 9 years, Indian football has returned to the Asian Games and surely they will look to leave a mark in this competition this year. First mission is China.
#IndianFootball is back at the Asian Games after years
The Indian Men's team face China in Group A's opening match
17:00 IST
Huanglong Sports Centre, Hangzhou
LIVE India vs China Football Match: Indian football misery
India coach Igor Stimac has already informed that the game against China is not his focus at the moment due to uncertainty of Indian football in the recent weeks. The team landed in just less than 24 hours before kick-off and that is a tough ask for a win against China if the fans are expecting the Blue Tigers to win.
LIVE IND vs CHN: Unprepared India
The players have not got a chance to take proper rest and they will play the game against China without any training session as well. China have a huge advantage in this clash.
IND vs CHN LIVE Football Match: Livestreaming
Checkout the Livestreaming details about India vs China Men's Football Team Match in the Asian Games 2023 details below. The game is set to kick-off at 5 PM (IST).
India vs China LIVE Updates Football Match Asian Games 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match taking place in China today. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key and major updates.