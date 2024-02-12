Highlights | Kerala Blasters(1) - (3)Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Match Score: Punjab FC Stun Kerala Blasters
LIVE Updates | Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) LIVE Scorecard: Kochi ready for ISL action.
Kerala Blasters will be eyeing to claim the second spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings when they take on Punjab FC on Monday (February 12) at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Blasters faced defeat in their previous contest against Odisha FC and in this contest, they will surely look to bounce back. Punjab FC displayed a dominant performance in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC when they won 3-1 at home.
Blasters currently sit third in the league table beating the likes of Mohun Bagan Super Giants sitting at fourth at the moment. Punjab FC on the other hand have lots of work to do if they want to secure a mid-table position, they are currently second last above Hyderabad FC.
ISL 2024: Last Goal from Punjab
Take a look at the video of the last goal scored by Punjab FC against Kerala Blasters to seal the deal.
LIVE Kerala vs Punjab: Punjab FC stun Kerala Blasters
Punjab FC secured a hard-fought victory with two second-half goals from Luka Majcen and Jordan Gill, extending their impressive late surge in their debut ISL season. With 14 points from 14 games, they remain just two points away from a playoff position.
LIVE ISL 2024 Punjab vs Kerala: Subsitutions from both sides
For Kerala Blasters Azhar and Daisuke make way for Freddy and Pandita. Punjab FC made a couple of changes just 10 minutes after the took the lead. 8 minutes left on the ninety minute mark.
Punjab 2 - 1 Kerala
What time is it?
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala vs Punjab: 70 mins up
Seventy minutes are up in this contest and Kerala Blasters are desperate to find an equaliser at the moment. Punjab keen on keeping it tight and biting bite their opposition with a counter.
Punjab 2 - 1 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala vs Punjab: Goal!
Punjab FC go ahead in this contest as Jordan Gill scores on the counter attack with Mahdi. Sachin gets his glove on it but it is not enough to stop it.
Kerala 1 - 2 Punjab
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala vs Punjab: Goal ruled out
Punjabi FC scored with Majcen heading the ball from the corner but the official on the sideline raises the flag for off-side.
Punjab 1 - 1 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024: Halftime
Goals from Milos Drincic and Jordan Gill keep this game level at half time in Kochi. Which team will seal the deal in the second half?
Punjab 1 - 1 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024: Back to back goals
First Drincic scores for Kerala Blasters to get them the lead and just 3 minutes later it is Jordan Gill who levels the scoring for Punjab FC. This match has suddenly got the intensity up before the half time whistle.
Punjab 1 - 1 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: Free-kick
Free-kick just outside the penalty box won by Madhi Tatal. The French footballer goes for goal and ball goes over the bar for a goal-kick.
Punjab 0 - 0 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024 Punjab Vs Kerala: Tight contest
Tight start to the contest as 13 minutes go up and we are yet to see a goal being scored. Kerala Blasters look in a mood to finish things early and take a healthy lead but Punjab can surely counter at any time.
Punjab 0 - 0 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: Kick-off
It is kick-off in Kochi for the clash between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC. Both teams will be looking to draw an early lead in this contest.
Punjab 0 - 0 Kerala
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala vs Punjab: Kick-off coming soon
Kick-off will be taking place in sometime. Both teams have reached the venue and are warming up at the moment. Kerala Blasters will be keen on getting a win today.
LIVE ISL 2024 Blasters vs Punjab: Blasters eye top spot
Kerala Blasters eye the second spot of the ISL standing with a win tonight against the Punjab FC team. They are currently 3rd in the table with 26 points.
LIVE ISL 2024 Punjab vs Kerala: Match timings
The kick-off for Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters is at 7:30 PM (IST) in Kochi. Both teams have reached the venue and have had their practice sessions before the all important football match.
LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming details
Checkout the livestreaming details of the ISL match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters.
LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters set to take place in Kochi tonight. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates.