France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 before the defending could play one match. The 34-year-old suffered from a tissue injury which ruled him out for a month. However, since the Ballon d'Or winner has been training with Real Madrid this week, fans and reports suggested that he could play the final for France against Argentina on Sunday (December 18). Whether Benzema is eligible or not to play for France after missing out on every World Cup game the Les Blues have played so far still remains a doubt. (Read the answer here if Benzema can play the Final or not)

During a press conference, Deschamps was asked if Benzema could be available for the title-decider on December 18. The coach outrightly refused to entertain the question, saying: "I don't really want to answer that question. Next question."

Coming to the final, It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar's once-in-a-generation career will be defined for many by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win football's biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pele and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game's greatest ever players. (Kylian Mbappe GFs: Meet all model girlfriends France star has dated so far - IN PICS)

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football's marquee name.

That's if he hasn't already. Mbappe also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

The 23-year-old France forward is looking to emulate Pele by being a champion at his first two World Cups and set up the prospect of a third title, a feat only ever achieved by the Brazil great who has been hospitalized during this year's tournament because of a respiratory infection. (With PTI inputs)