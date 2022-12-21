'I will be the champion love', Angel Di Maria had told his wife Argentina will win World Cup, Whatsapp message goes viral

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria starred in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 vs France on Sunday night (December 18). He won a penalty in the first half which was later converted by Lionel Messi and then he scored the second goal for the side to give them 2-0 lead. Di Maria was subsituted in the 64th minute of the match and coach Lionel Scaloni's gameplan could have received a huge blow because Kylian Mbappe struck two goals with just about ten minutes remaining in the 90 minutes. Di Maria had to watch the exciting finish from the bench as he showed plenty of emotions.

But Di Maria was always sure about Argentina going all the way to win the tournament. He had said the same to his wife Jorgelina Cardoso a day before over Whatsapp text message. The text messages are now going viral all over the internet after Argentina won the World Cup.

Take a look at Di Maria's message to his wife below.

Angel Di Maria to his wife before the World Cup Final:



"I'm going to leave as a world champion. It's written. I'm going to score the goal because it's written like in the Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to leave as champions." pic.twitter.com/mr4qy1Sg4k December 20, 2022

After Argentinian landed in their country, the capital city of Buenos Aires, after their World Cup win, 50 lakhs fan hit the roads to welcome them. After a while, the Argentine had to be evacuated from there as the road had been blocked by the fans, some of whom were trying to get into the bus. A helicopter was called and the players, including Messi, had to be evacuated from te open-top bus. The Argentina Football Association later apologised to the fans for not continuing the bus parade.

Messi is like a happy kid these days. He posted some pics where he could be seen sleeping with the trophy. The trophy means a lot to him for which he has waited for one and a half decades.