India Vs Myanmar Match Preview, Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Tri-Nation Football Opener Live In India

It has been a long time coming but better late than never, the Manipuris must be muttering as the state, one of Indian football’s biggest supply lines, finally gets to host an international tournament in Imphal from Wednesday (March 22). Kicking off the tri-nation tourney, also involving Kyrgyzstan, will be India and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Fresh from guiding Bengaluru FC to the final of the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of their last 11 games. Keeping in the mind the 2023 Asian Cup, India’s head coach Igor Stimac will not want his team to take anything for granted and will expect the youngsters named in the squad to grab the opportunity with both hands and put themselves in reckoning for the bigger battles ahead.

After Myanmar, the home team will next take on Kyrgyzstan on March 28 at the same venue. Manipur has probably never been as ready as it is today.

Of course, several Blue Tigers players have regularly played in domestic tournament in the state that has provided so many top footballers to the national team over the years. But, as far as international tournaments are concerned, it's a first for the football-crazy state. “Welcome to my home, lads,” said Chinglensana Konsham.

Here are all the details about India vs Myanmar tri-nation friendly football tournament opening match...

When will the Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar be played?

The Tri-nation friendly match between India and Myanmar will take place on Wednesday, March 22.

Where will the Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar be played?

The Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur.

What time will the Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar begin?

The Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar will begin at 6 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Myanmar Tri-nation friendly match?

The Tri-Nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Myanmar Tri-nation friendly match?

The Tri-nation friendly match between India vs Myanmar match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Myanmar Possible Starting XI:

India: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Akash Mishra, Hormipam Ruivah, Anwar Ali, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brandon Fernandes, Suhair VP, Ishan Pandita

Myanmar: Kyaw Zin Phyo, Thiha Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw, Hein Phyo Win, Hein Thiha Zaw, Kyaw Min Oo, Lwin Moe Aung, Nyein Chan Aung, Aung Kaung Mann, Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Thu