Indian Football Team Gears Up For AFC Asian Cup 2023 With 26-Member Squad

The anticipation for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is reaching a crescendo as the head coach of the Indian senior men's football team, Igor Stimac, announced the 26-member squad set to represent the nation in Qatar. This announcement comes as the Blue Tigers gear up for their fifth appearance in the prestigious Asian Cup, with their opening match against Australia scheduled for January 13, 2024, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Squad Surprises and Inclusions

The squad reveal brought some surprises, notably with Udanta Singh securing a spot despite earlier public criticism from Stimac. Additionally, the inclusion of Sahal Abdul Samad, currently recovering from a December injury, adds an extra layer of anticipation. Deepak Tangri also returns to the lineup, injecting further depth into the team's midfield.

Squad Composition

The 26-member squad boasts a balanced mix of experience and emerging talent, featuring stalwarts like Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan alongside promising players such as Udanta Singh and Lalchungnunga. The goalkeeping trio of Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Vishal Kaith provides a formidable last line of defense, while the defensive lineup, including Pritam Kotal and Sandesh Jhingan, promises resilience.

Coach Stimac's Vision

Stimac emphasized the unity and character within the team, stating, "All these boys are very similar in terms of football quality. We are a team, a family. But no matter the talent, if there is no character, nothing can be achieved." The coach also outlined key areas for improvement, focusing on defensive compactness, offensive transitions, and set pieces.

Challenges and Approach

Speaking about the challenges posed by their Group B opponents - Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria - Stimac highlighted the technical prowess, physical strength, and speed of these teams. He emphasized a consistent approach across all three games and expressed the need to assess the fitness levels of players in the coming weeks.

Fan Support and Past Glory

Off the pitch, Stimac acknowledged the crucial role of Indian fans, recalling their massive support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Sunil Chhetri, a seasoned campaigner, shared his excitement, saying, "I'm looking forward to seeing our Indian fans in Doha...Hopefully, we can pay them back and celebrate some good results."